Zelensky arrives in US for last-ditch effort for more aid

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the US on Monday (Dec 11), ahead of his last-ditch effort to convince US lawmakers to continue aid for Ukraine as the country fights off Russian invasion. The Ukrainian president was in Argentina over the weekend. In the US, he is due to address the National Defence University in Washington.

Zelensky is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden on Tuesday at the White House. He will also meet leaders in the US Congress including the Republican leader of US House of Representatives. The mood within the Republican Party has swung against continuous aid to Ukraine and several lawmakers have expressed this opinion out loud in public.

Karine Jean Pierre, the White House press secretary said that visit from Zelenskt would “underscore the United States' unshakeable commitment" to Ukraine.

Watch | Ukraine's Zelensky to meet President Biden as war funding against Russia is decreasing × Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. After initial successes, Russian forces had to retreat from large swathes of land. The Western bloc, led primarily by the US poured in billions of dollars in humanitarian and military help to Ukraine due to which Ukrainian troops became better equipped.

However, Ukraine's much-anticipated counter-offensive has not yielded much in last few months due to which questions are being raised on the continued aid to Ukraine.

Support waning for continued aid

Just last week, Republican senators blocked a request from the White House for USD 106 billion in emergency aid mainly for Ukraine and Israel.

The Republican right-wing, under the influence of former US president Donald Trump has increasingly turned against continuing aid to Ukraine.

Also Read | At least 4 injured after Russian strike on Kyiv; Biden to host Zelensky at White House amid deadlock on aid

"What's in America's best interest is to accept Ukraine is going to have to cede some territory to the Russians and we need to bring the war to a close," Senator JD Vance, a close Trump ally, said on Sunday.

He has said there shouldn't be a 'black check' to Ukraine.

"You need to articulate what the ambition is. What is $61 billion going to accomplish that $100 billion hasn't?" he said.