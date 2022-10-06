Zaporizhzhia power plant is a Ukrainian facility, says head of UN nuclear watchdog

The International Atomic Energy Agency recognises the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power as a strictly Ukrainian facility, head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi said on Thursday.

The nuclear facility, situated in southern Ukraine, is one of the biggest atomic power stations in the world and it is currently under Russian control after the forces captured it back in March. However, it is still being controlled by the Ukrainian staff who were stuck inside the facility.

Also read | North Korean warplanes stage bombing drill, Seoul scrambles its fighter jets

"This is a matter that has to do with international law ... we want the war to stop immediately, and of course the position of the IAEA is that this facility is a Ukrainian facility," Grossi told reporters.

The IAEA has expressed their concerns regarding the structural integrity of the plant as both Russian and Ukrainian forces continue to fight in the nearby areas. Grossi, along with a delegation from the organisation, will soon be travelling to Moscow to discuss the situation with Russian authorities.

Also read | Thailand: Nursery shooting death toll rises to 37, PM orders 'urgent' probe

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army said that they have recaptured a vast amount of territory in Kherson. It was one of the regions where referendums were held in favour of joining Russia but the recent gains by the resistance forces have once again proved their uncertain position in the country.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 400 square kilometres of the Kherson region since the beginning of October," Ukrainian southern army command spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk told reports in the official briefing according to a report by Reuters.