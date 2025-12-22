/YEAR-ENDER 2025: Bangladesh’s uneasy calm after the storm disturbed by youth leader Hadi’s killing

For Bangladesh, the year 2025 could best be described as one of transition,tinged with continuing bloodshed between rival political factions, months after the ouster of Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina. The former prime minister, who fled to India, was sentenced to death in cases associated with her tenure and the crackdown of the violent uprising that led to her ouster and flight to India in August 2025. The elections announced by the interim government led by Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus have already been rocked by the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi after being shot at. The South Asian nation was on edge for most of the year, and the violence escalated again with Hadi’s killing. Mobs went on attacking media houses, Awami League party offices and even Indian diplomatic missions. Here is a roundup of the main events from 2025:

The year started with political and economic reforms

The interim government led by Nobel laureate Yunus began with earnest democratic reforms, accountability for past abuses, and preparations for elections. However, instability, violence and challenges to the once-shining Bangladesh economy continued. The government sought to bring in institutional reforms through various commissions on the constitution, judiciary, elections and other sectors. Grievances from the violence during the 2024 uprising were addressed, including probes into the deaths of protesters.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sheikh Hasina’s trials and asset freeze

Bangladeshi courts tried Hasina in absentia, even as she gave occasional interviews while in exile in India, denying any wrongdoing and refusing to return to the country. In March, assets linked to her family were frozen amid corruption investigations.

Violence continued unabated throughout the year, with sporadic attacks on Hindus and other minorities, as well as various acts of political retribution targeting Awami League activists and leaders.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) sought elections by late 2025, while the student groups at the centre of the 2024 uprising sought reforms first.

The July Charter

Protests continued over delays in reforms and demands for justice. The interim government came out with the so-called July Charter, which was subsequently signed by major parties, but not the student-led National Citizen Party. The charter outlined reforms including a reductions of executive power, changes to the conduct of elections, and assertions of judicial independence. A plan was also announced for a referendum on the July national charter during the next general elections. Yunus announced that the elections would be held in February, possibly before Ramadan.

Notably, Hasina’s Awami League was banned from politics under anti-terror laws.

Hasina sentenced to death amid corruption trials and unrest

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia in November for crimes against humanity related to the crackdowns during the 2024 uprising. She and her associates faced other cases over alleged corruption. She also received a separate 21-year sentence for alleged land grabs. After much legal tussle, the Supreme Court restored the non-party caretaker government system of Bangladesh for future elections.

Killing of Sharif Osman Hadi

The killing of Hadi, one of the key faces of the 2024 uprising, led to another spike in violence. Hadi was shot by masked assailants on December 15 while returning from a mosque during his election campaign as an independent candidate. After being airlifted to Singapore for further treatment, Hadi died on December 18.

Protests erupted, with mobs going on a rampage of arson and killings. Allegations against India led to heightened anti-India sentiment, even as calls for New Delhi to extradite Hasina intensified. India has so far not accepted the demand to send back Hasina.

A turbulent year. Another in the making?

Bangladesh is at an inflexion point in its revenge-laden politics of decades. A country that appeared to be doing well economically under Hasina is slowly plunging into chaos and uncertainty. The turbulence is likely to continue into 2026, as the country makes a slow transition from autocracy to reform and a return to democratic governance. The events since August 2024 have strained the economy, with high inflation and low GDP growth, even as ties with long-term ally India are under severe strain over New Delhi’s hosting of Hasina. It remains to be seen whether the election will be held as planned in February or rescheduled.

