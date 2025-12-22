LOGIN
Bangladesh: BNP Leader’s House Torched in Lakshmipur, Party Demands Justice

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 22, 2025, 10:04 IST | Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 10:04 IST
In Lakshmipur, Bangladesh, the house of BNP leader Belal Hossain was set on fire, sparking outrage. The BNP condemns the attack and demands justice, highlighting rising political tensions.

