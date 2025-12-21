/Bangladesh student leader murder: Who is Faisal Karim Masud, the alleged shooter and man behind the political unrest?

Thousands turned up for funeral of slain youth leader Osman Hadi in Dhaka amid tight security on Saturday. The funeral was also attended by the interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, his advisory council members, and Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman. Hadi’s elder brother Abu Bakar conducted the janaza, after which the body was taken to Dhaka University campus for burial. The grave was dug overnight beside the mausoleum of Bangladesh’s national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, a key figure in last year's student-led uprising that toppled longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and spokesperson of the Anti-Sheikh Hasina Inqilab Mancha was shot in the head by masked assailants in Dhaka last week while launching his campaign for the scheduled February general election.

Who is Hadi's alleged shooter?

So, who is Faisal Karim Masud the alleged shooter? Masud was a leader of the Chhatra League (currently banned), the student wing of the ousted Awami League, according to The Telegraph.

Masud participated in Hadi’s election campaign along with another suspect, identified as motorcycle rider Alamgir, before carrying out the attack, reported the media house, citing a local journalist.

The Pakistani police had arrested Masud about a year ago in connection with an armed robbery at a school. A foreign-made pistol was also recovered from him.

Notably before carrying out the attack, Masud had told his girlfriend that something was going to happen that would "shake entire Bangladesh". Hours later, Faisal, along with two other people, shot Hadi in broad daylight in Dhaka.

"It would be something that would shake the entire country," Faisal told Maria, reported Dhaka-based Jamuna Television. "Something will happen tomorrow (on Friday), that the whole country will tremble," newspaper Daily Jugantor quoted Faisal as saying.