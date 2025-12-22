/'Extremists emboldened': Hasina blames Yunus govt for anti-India hostility in Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (Dec 22) blamed the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus government for the rising hostility against Indians in the nation. Blaming the interim administration in Dhaka for worsening ties with India, she said that extremist groups have gotten emboldened under the Yunus administration. She also underscored India's status as Bangladesh's most dependable partner for decades, and said that the ties shared by New Delhi and Dhaka are deep-rooted. She insisted and said that the current tensions between the neighbours would subside once legitimate governance is restored.

Hasina on strained India-Bangladesh ties

Placing recent developments in a regional context, Hasina addressed the strain in India-Bangladesh relations, including Dhaka's decision to summon the Indian envoy. She accused the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, of issuing hostile statements against India, failing to protect religious minorities and allowing extremist elements to shape foreign policy.

India, she said, has been Bangladesh’s most dependable partner for decades, with ties rooted in history, geography and shared sacrifices.

India justified in its concern

India's concerns over the safety of its personnel are justified, she said, adding that any responsible government would protect diplomatic missions and prosecute those issuing threats instead of shielding what she described as "hooligans."

Hasina also raised alarm over growing anti-India sentiment and concerns about the safety of Indian diplomats in Bangladesh. She claimed extremists emboldened under the Yunus-led interim setup were driving hostility, alleging attacks on the Indian embassy, media organisations and minority communities. According to her, the interim administration had elevated radical elements to positions of authority while releasing convicted terrorists.

On rhetoric around India's Siliguri Corridor, often called the "Chicken's Neck," Hasina described such statements as reckless and irresponsible. No serious leader, she said, would threaten a neighbour critical to Bangladesh’s trade and regional stability.

Hasina breaks silence on Osman Hadi killing

Referring to the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, Hasina said the incident symbolised a broader breakdown of law and order since her removal. Violence, she warned, has become routine under the interim government, destabilising Bangladesh internally and worrying neighbouring countries. "When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses," she said, calling it "the reality of Yunus's Bangladesh."