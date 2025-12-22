/They want my 'political assassination': Hasina refuses return to Bangladesh, thanks India for continued hospitality

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (Dec 22) rejected calls for her return to the country amid ongoing legal proceedings, calling the action against her "politically motivated" and saying she will not return to Dhaka under the current circumstances. In an email interview with ANI, Hasina said the case against her amounted to a "political assassination," arguing that the legal process lacked independence and fairness. "You cannot demand my return to face my political assassination," she said, adding that she would only return once Bangladesh has a legitimate government and an independent judiciary.

Also read | Hindu rickshaw puller wearing red thread assaulted by mob in Bangladesh

Hasina challenges the Yunus government

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hasina directly challenged Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to take the matter to The Hague, saying she was confident an independent international court would acquit her. She described the verdict delivered by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal as a "political assassination in judicial robes."

The former prime minister said she was denied basic legal rights, including the freedom to appoint lawyers of her choice. According to her, the tribunal was used to carry out a "witch hunt" against the Awami League.

ICT ruling against Sheikh Hasina

In November, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal-1, found former President Sheikh Hasina guilty of "crimes against humanity" linked to the July–August 2024 uprising. Local media, including the Dhaka Tribune, reported that the tribunal convicted her on all five charges and imposed the death penalty. The judgement also named former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, accusing them of enabling atrocities during the unrest.

Hasina said the verdict had triggered demands for her extradition, which she dismissed as coming from what she called "an increasingly desperate and adrift Yunus administration". At the same time, she claimed that many observers viewed the proceedings as those of a "kangaroo tribunal."

Despite her criticism, Hasina said she still believes in Bangladesh’s constitutional foundations. "Our constitutional tradition is strong," she said. "When legitimate governance is restored and our judiciary regains its independence, justice will prevail."

Hasina thanks India