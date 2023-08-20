Xi may hold bilateral meeting with Indian PM Modi at BRICS Summit

Amid extended border tensions between the two countries, Beijing on Saturday hinted that President Xi Jinping may hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they attend the BRICS leaders’ summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, according to a report in The Indian Express.

China’s ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong hinted about the meeting during a briefing with the reporters in Pretoria.

“I am confident that as two nations, two countries, we will have direct talks, direct meetings," said Chen, adding, “I cannot say there is tension between us, but as neighbouring countries we have many common interests at the same time we have some problems."

While Xi will be in the African nation from August 21 to 24, PM Modi will reach Johannesburg in the afternoon of August 22. Currently, there is no official confirmation of a scheduled bilateral meeting but since the two leaders will be in the same venue, a possible meeting can't be ruled out.

If the meeting goes ahead, which remains a big 'if', it will be the first instance since May 2020 when the border standoff between the two nations reached its peak. The last time the two leaders had a brief encounter was at dinner in Bali, Indonesia, during the G20 Summit in November 2022.

The insistence of the Chinese side to meet PM Modi could also be ascertained from the fact that Beijing seemingly took a soft line during the latest round of border talks.

Notably, during the Major General level talks held on Saturday (August 19), both sides discussed ensuring that no new posts are constructed in close proximity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The two sides agreed on identifying specific limits for patrolling as well.

Often, such border talks have yielded no significant results with China opting for a stubborn stance, but Saturday's discussions were one of the few occasions when Beijing implied at mending the border situation.

China may want to curry favour

One of the burning issues in the lead-up to the summit has been the expansion of the grouping. China, looking to utilise the forum as a way to boost its geopolitical might against the US has been the primary force, batting for the expansion.

While Russia is on-board with the decision, as is South Africa, Indian remains undecided and non-committal. If China is to have its way, it needs India on its side.

Responsible for nearly 40 per cent and 26 per cent of the global population and economy respectively, the forum members will gather from August 22-24 at the Sandton Convention Centre (SCC) in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Apart from Xi and Modi, Brazil's President Luiz Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will attend the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies)