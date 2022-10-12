Xi Jinping may issue an alcohol prohibition order for CCP and government employees: Reports

China is moving to ban alcohol consumption, according to speculations swirling across the market. The authoritarian CCP regime in Beijing is reportedly mulling imposing a prohibition order that will apply to CCP and government officials, per a Bloomberg report.

The publication's report suggests that the ban could apply to individuals beyond their working hours. A report posted on the Chinese internet platform NetEase added fuel to the fire.

"Is “prohibition” necessary? The starting point of the “prohibition order” must be good. It is not only to ensure the work efficiency of civil servants and to regulate the behaviour of civil servants but also to be responsible to the people," read the article.

"Things have two sides, but from a practical point of view, drinking alcohol is indeed easy to delay things, which not only brings adverse effects on oneself, but also easily affects others, because, starting from the adjustment of civil servants, a “prohibition order” will be implemented," it added.

The chatter surrounding the move has led to volatility in the market with the share price of major alcohol producers such as Kweichow Moutai, Wuliangye Yibin Co. and Budweiser Brewing Co. swinging to the extremes.

Notably, the speculations come days before the once-in-five-year CCP congress takes place where President Xi Jinping is expected to grant himself a third term and enter the same league as Mao.

This is not the first time that Xi has come up with such far-fetching measures. in 2017, prior to the CCP Congress, Chinese public employees were banned from drinking alcohol as part of Xi's anti-corruption efforts.

Moreover, last year in August, CCP's anti-corruption watchdog i.e Central Commission for Discipline Inspection iterated that drinking could lead to crimes.

It also planned to ban songs at karaoke venues where listeners were allegedly inspired into drugs and gambling as well as content that endangered Chinese sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies)



