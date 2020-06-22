Chinese man passes out after drinking 10 beers, wakes up with ruptured bladder

Alcohol is a diuretic. Any diuretic substance is naturally bound to cause diuresis, which is the increased production of urine.

A man recently triggered diuresis, but did not acknowledge it, causing him to end up in the hospital with a ruptured bladder.

The tale gained traction on Twitter. Hu, a man from China was sent to Zhuji People’s Hospital in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang after he held on to his alcohol-induced urine production longer than he should have.

After drinking ten beers, the person in question slept for over 18 hours, accumulating urine in the process. When he woke up, his bladder was ruptured.

Urinating more than the usual is common after consumption of alcohol, and professionals advise against holding it in, as it could cause bladder-related issues later on.

When the man woke up, he found himself in excruciating pain, following which he was admitted into a hospital. A surgery later, he was stable. Local media reported that the pain was so intense that the man was unable to lie down.

The hospital confirmed three tears in his bladder, after which an emergency surgery was performed on him.

He is now stable and recovering. The human bladder can flex upto 350-500 millimetres. If stretched more than that, it could cause tears as the ones experienced by the Chinese man.