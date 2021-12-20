Remnants of over 8,000-year-old alcohol found by archaeologists in China

The earliest evidence of use of alcohol has been found by archaeologists in China, a Xinhua report said on Friday.

In the new discovery, the researchers have found that people in the ancient times used monascus to prepare alcohol in 8,000-year-old clay pots in central part of the China.

Li Yongqiang, assistant researcher, Institute of Archaeology under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that a huge amount of monascus hypha and cleistothecia, together with fermented starch grains from rice, were discovered in the remnants of two clay pots, which were found at the Peiligang cultural site in Henan Province.

Li said that as per the finding of the researchers, these pots were once utilised in brewing and then storing alcohol in the ancient times.

Dating back to 8,000 years, Peiligang in China is one of the oldest village ruins.

The archaeological site has been helpful in understanding about the past of the human society as it gives vital evidence for studies based on the origin and development of agriculture, textile industry, pottery making, alcohol making techniques, etc in ancient times.

