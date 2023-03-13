Xi Jinping calls for fortification of armed forces into a 'Great Wall of steel'

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday emphasised the need to strengthen the nation's security. Speaking for the first time since taking over for the historic third term as the nation's president, he said China must modernise its military to make it a "Great Wall of Steel". His statement comes amid mounting tensions with the United States.

"Security is the foundation for development, stability is the prerequisite for prosperity," he said at the closing of China's annual parliament session.

Watch | Xi Jinping handed unprecedented third term as China’s president

"We must fully promote the modernisation of national defence and the armed forces, and build the people's armed forces into a Great Wall of steel that effectively safeguards national sovereignty, security and development interests," he added.

Xi also reiterated China's calls for unification with the self-ruled island of Taiwan and called for consolidated stability in once-restive Hong Kong.

"The trust of the people is the greatest driving force pushing me forward, and also a heavy responsibility on my shoulders," he said.

"The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process."

As per AFP, he also thanked thousands of delegates at Beijing's Great Hall of the People for giving him the historic third term. Xi vowed to "take the needs of the country as my mission, and the interests of the people as my yardstick".

Last week, Xi was for the third term anointed as the President of China. The latest five-year term adds to his power and makes him China's most powerful leader in generations. His third rise to the top position is a break from long-standing political precedent. From Between 1982 and March 2018, the presidentship of China was limited to two consecutive terms. However, the limit was removed at the 2018 National People's Congress.

(With inputs from agencies)

