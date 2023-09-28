Xi claims 'complete reunification' of China 'cannot be stopped by any force'

Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated calls for "the complete reunification of the motherland" during a state banquet that marked China's 74th National Day on Thursday (Sep 28) as he described it as a "historical necessity that cannot be stopped by any force".

Xi urged the nation to "work together in unity" in a speech more usually delivered by the premier at the dinner reception before the 74th anniversary of the founding of modern China.

The event was attended by several foreign ambassadors to China, including the United States and South Korea, as well as former governmental officials, at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi also addressed the country's economic goals as China's economy is slowing down. "On our new journey, the future is bright, but the road ahead will not be smooth," he said, further adding that "Unity is strength, and confidence is worth more than gold". Annually, China's State Council holds a reception ahead of the National Day on October 1.

Xi's call for "complete reunification" can be seen as a veiled reference to the Taiwan crisis as Beijing views the democratically elected and self-ruled island nation as part of its territory and even claims that, in case needed, it will use force to unite the two territories. In the past few years, China has boosted its military presence near Taiwan.

Recently, China also came up with a new path to move forward with its bid for "peaceful unification" with Taiwan by unveiling a plan to turn Fujian province into a model zone for "integration" with the island nation.

Earlier this month, the Chinese policymakers released detailed measures in a 21-article document to turn the southeastern mainland province into a demonstration area for integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.

According to the plan, which has been jointly issued by the Communist Party's Central Committee and the State Council, China's cabinet, the move aims to "deepen cross-strait integrated development in all fields and promote the process of peaceful reunification".

