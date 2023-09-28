Russia plans major increase in defence spending for edge in Ukraine war

Russia said on Thursday (September 28) that it was planning a major increase of 70 per cent in its defece spending. The country plans to funnel massive resources into its Ukraine offensive which is calls 'special military operation' and also a 'hybrid war' unleashed by the West.

Russia's Ukraine offensive has now dragged on into its twentieth month. Troops of both the countries have been digging deep and are preparing for what appears to be developing into a protracted conflict.

The latest announcement from Russia has come close on the heels of NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's Kyiv visit. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky lobbied for more air defence systems.

Defence ministers of Britain and France visited Kyiv as well.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow alleges US, UK aided Ukraine missile strike in Crimea

Ukraine's newly appointed defence minister Rustem Umerov, after meeting with his British counterpart Grant Shapps, said "Winter is coming but we are ready".

According to a document from Russian finance ministry, defence spending is set to jump by over 68 percent year-on-year to almost 10.8 trillion rubles ($111.15 billion) -- more than spending allocated for social policy.

"It is obvious that such an increase is necessary, absolutely necessary, because we are in a state of hybrid war, we are continuing the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I'm referring to the hybrid war that has been unleashed against us," he said.

AFP said that defence spending in 2024 is set to be around three times than education, environmental protection and healthcare spending combined.

"The focus of economic policy is shifting from an anti-crisis agenda to the promotion of national development goals," the finance ministry said in the document.

It said this included "strengthening the country's defence capacity" and "integrating" four Ukrainian regions Moscow claims to have annexed last year -- Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously shrugged off Ukraine war's effect on economy. He has said that Russia has weathered the effect of Western sanctions.

Also Read | Moscow alleges US, UK aided Ukraine missile strike on Crimea naval headquarters

However, Russia's central month recently warned that economic growth was likely to slow this year and ordinary Russians may have to face rising prices.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. After sustained gains in first few months, Russian forces had to withdraw from many territories of Ukraine. The West, led by the US, has poured billions and billions into Ukraine in humanitarian and military aid. It was expected that Ukraine, with the help of Western weapons, would be able to stage an effective counter-offensive against Russia. But the progress of the counter-offensive has been slow and Ukraine has not been able retake large swathes of territory as it was initially expected.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.