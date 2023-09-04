X accused of helping Saudi Arabia commit human rights abuses against users: Report

Social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, is facing accusations of helping Saudi Arabia commit grave human rights abuses against its users, which led to the arrest and persecution of critics, The Guardian reported citing a revised civil US lawsuit.

The allegations include disclosing of confidential user data at the request of Saudi authorities at a much higher rate than it has for the US, UK, or Canada.

Areej al-Sadhan, whose brother was forcibly disappeared and later sentenced to prison in the aftermatch of infiltration of X by Saudi agents, has initiated the lawsuit.

The lawsuit indicates that the social media company's help was possibly driven by financial considerations as the Saudi government is a top investor in the company.

The focus of the lawsuit is on the events surrounding the three Saudi agents' intrusion into the California company in 2014 and 2015, two of whom pretended to be Twitter employees.

This invasion resulted in the arrest of Abdulrahman al-Sadhan's brother and the identification of thousands of anonymous Twitter users, some of whom were later reportedly detained and tortured as part of the government's campaign against dissent.

The new lawsuit describes how X was first viewed as a crucial platform for political movements during the Arab Spring, which caused the Saudi government to express alarm as early as 2013.

According to the revised lawsuit, "Twitter was either aware of this message – brazenly sent on its own platform – or was deliberately ignorant to it." So far, there are no official remarks from the company, or from X.

The lawsuit also states that Twitter had "ample notice" of security risks to internal personal data and that there was a threat of insiders illegally accessing it, based on public reporting at the time.

The lawsuit claims that the X "did not simply ignore all these red flags … it was aware of the malign campaign".

