Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16.3 million, death toll at 651,902

While European countries are reopening their borders, the virus is on the rise in the US, India, and Latin America.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 16.3 million infected worldwide, while the global death toll has surpassed 650,000.



Since emerging in China late last year, the virus has killed a total of 651,902 people and infected 16,396,954, of which 9,512,561 have been declared recovered. More than 100,000 new deaths have been recorded since July 9, and the global count has doubled in just over two months.

The US still ranks first in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases. The country has 4,286,663 cases with over 147,588 people having lost their lives to the disease so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nations hit with most cases: US (4,286,663), Brazil (2,442,375), India (1,435,453), Russia (816,680) and South Africa (452,529).

