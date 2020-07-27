Europe tightens coronavirus restrictions amid fresh outbreaks

Several countries in Europe still battling the coronavirus epedemic tightened restrictions as the continent continues to grapple with the virus.

Watch:

France on Monday ordered nighttime curfews for beaches in the Brittany resort of Quiberon after a coronavirus cluster emerged.

Paris meanwhile reported 823 daily COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country has been reporting over 1,000 cases a day, according to the health department with the death toll in country currently at 30,192.

Amid the rising number of cases, Germany's health minister Jens Spahn said that coronavirus tests will be made mandatory for travellers returning from at-risk areas.

"We must prevent returning travellers from infecting others unnoticed and thus triggering new chains of infection. I will therefore order compulsory testing for travellers from risk areas," Spahn said as the government looks to ramp up testing.

Authorities in Germany were alarmed after mass coronavirus outbreak was detected at a farm in Bavaria. Germany currently has 200,000 coronaivirus cases with 9,118 deaths.

Spain which was one of the hardest hit countries due to the virus reported 1,738 cases as Catalans were asked to stay home amid a spurt in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Italy's Salerno city which has imposed tough new anti-coronavirus regulations in Campania fined three businessmen with 1,000-euro ($1,166) fines after authorities found found they hadn't followed rules which required people to wear masks in closed spaces.

Italy was the first country in Europe to be affected by the virus with over 35,000 deaths and over 242,000 infection cases. The country is still battling the virus with 275 new cases reported on Saturday along with five deaths.