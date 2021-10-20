World's tallest woman says it's OK to stand out, hopes to use title to raise awareness about rare diseases

Standing at 7ft 0.7in, Turkey’s Rumeysa Gelgi has been named as the tallest woman living by Guinness World Records.

With a height of 2 metres 15 centimetres (7 feet, 0.7 inches), Gelgi has always stood out, and now that she holds the record for the tallest woman in the world, she wants to use this achievement to celebrate differences.

She was born with Weaver Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes rapid growth in addition to other problems. Guinness World Records confirmed her status this week as the tallest woman alive.

As she proudly stood up with the help of her walking frame, Gelgi told the reporters present there: "Being different is not as bad as you think. It can bring you unexpected success."

"Since 2014, I have use my title to advocate diseases. I am very happy that I can help raise awareness, especially for Weaver syndrome and also scoliosis, which are the diseases I was born with."

This is her second world record. In 2014, at the age of 18, she was confirmed as the tallest teenage girl in the world.

Gelgi, who is usually restricted to a wheelchair or frame to get around, is hoping to raise awareness about rare genetic disorders like Weaver syndrome using her title.

"I personally think that differences and other features which seem like a disadvantage can be turned to advantages if you want it and make the effort for it. That is exactly what I did."

The tallest man in the world, Sultan Kosen, who stood at 2 meters 51 centimetres (8 feet 2.8 inches) in 2018, is also from Turkey.

