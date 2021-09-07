Australian man suffering from acute pain breaks Guinness record for longest plank; Twitter explodes

In a world record feat, an Australian man with CRPS (complex regional pain syndrome) broke the Guinness World Record for the longest-held plank.

Daniel Scali held his position at the plank for 9 hours, 30 minutes and 1 second beating the previous best held by ex-US Marine George Hood, 62, who held out for eight hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds.

The record was set in Adelaide, Australia on August 6. Guinness record acknowledged that Sacali's record was remarkable since his left arm is almost under constant pain.

Sacali wore a compression band on his left arm in order to keep the pain at bay as he went after the record.

"It was a full head to toe experience of constant pain. My feet were numb. My knees were burning. My thighs were burning. My left arm felt like it was on fire. But it was all worth it in the end," Scali was quoted by Guinness as saying.

Twitter exploded in celebration after Scali's incredible feat.

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) occurs after a person suffers from arm or leg pain after an injury and can also lead to nerve dysfunction.

According to experts, treatment for the pain includes medication, physiotherapy and biofeedback.

