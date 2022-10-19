World’s second richest man sells private jet to stop Twitter from tracking him

The world’s second-richest man Bernard Arnault has decided to sell his private jet. The CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, the world's largest luxury goods company, took the decision in order to step people on Twitter to stop tracking his movement, according to Bloomberg.

The report claimed that the company sold its private jet after multiple Twitter accounts were created in order to track the planes owned by Arnault. The main motive behind the accounts like I Fly Bernard and Bernard’s Airplane were to show how much pollution the planes were causing.

In the past few months, the French parliament has been discussing the pollution created by private jets owned by billionaires. A number of politicians even asked for a ban on the majority of private jets and according to Bloomberg, that could have played a role in Arnault’s decision.

“Indeed, with all these stories, the group had a plane and we sold it,” Arnault said on the LVMH-owned radio station after Twitter users were surprised with the inactivity of the planes. “The result now is that no one can see where I go because I rent planes when I use private planes.”

His son, Antoine Arnault, also came to the defence of his father as he said that the criticism on the social media has been “unfair”. During an appearance on French television, he said that the decision was also taken to keep their movements secret from the competition.

“It’s not very good that our competitors can know where we are at any moment,” he said. “That can give ideas, it can also give leads, clues,” he said according to South China Morning Post.