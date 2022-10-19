After UK, Australia to also investigate reports that China hired its ex-military pilots

A day after it was revealed that former British pilots were being poached by the Chinese military to train its troops, Australia has said it will also investigate such reports.

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said he had ordered the department to investigate claims that ex-Australian military pilots were recruited by the flight school, based in South Africa to work in China.

"I would be deeply shocked and disturbed to hear that there were personnel who were being lured by a pay check from a foreign state above serving their own country. I have asked the department to investigate these claims and come back to my office with clear advice on this matter," said Marles.

As reported by WION, China is attempting to learn the ways of the western militaries, in case a conflict with Taiwan or any other country comes to heed.

Most of the pilots are being recruited through headhunters, with a flying academy named Test Flying Academy of South Africa (TFASA) acting as the centre of operations.

According to the British Ministry of Defence (MoD), the pilots lured by China appear to have flown Typhoons, Jaguars, Harriers and Tornados

The sources say that the British military first became aware of the issue, back in 2019 when a small batch of former military pilots was hired.

After the pandemic struck, the movement was stopped as air travel became next to possible. However, since then, China has quietly ramped up its hiring process yet again.

Yesterday, the British Ministery of Defence shot a warning saying pilots who were involved with China risked facing prosecution under the Official Secrets Act, and a national security bill would provide other paths to prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies)

