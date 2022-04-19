World’s richest man Elon Musk says he is homeless

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is the richest person in the world, has said that he sleeps at his friend’s spare bedrooms as he does not own a house.

In an interview with the head of TED, Chris Anderson, Musk revealed that he stays with friends around San Francisco’s Bay Area, near the Tesla headquarters, when working in the city.

“I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places,” said 50-year-old Musk, according to the New York Post.

“If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms.”

The Space X founder, who recently attempted a hostile takeover of Twitter with a $43 billion offer, added that he does not indulge in splurging his wealth for personal consumption.

“For sure, it would be very problematic if I was spending billions of dollars a year in personal consumption, but that is not the case.”

But the billionaire did reveal the one thing he likes to spend his money on.

"It's not as though my personal consumption is high, with the one exception being the plane. If I don't use the plane then I have less hours to work," he added.

In June last year, Musk tweeted that his primary residence is a rental from SpaceX, worth $50,000, which near the company’s Texas location.

In the tweet, also admitted to owning an “events house” in the Bay Area.

In May 2020, Musk famously tweeted, “I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.”

(With inputs from agencies)