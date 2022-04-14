Elon Musk looks to 'solidify relationship' with Twitter, offers to buy for $41.39 billion

According to a regulatory filing, billionaire Elon Musk has made an offer of $41.39 billion to buy social microblogging site, Twitter.

Musk’s relationship with this social media platform is quite long. After holding numerous polls on it, the Tesla CEO had recently suggested a raft of changes for the platform. He was also going to join its board of directors but later abandoned the plan. Elon Musk was also reportedly sued by the shareholders of Twitter.

Also Read: Russia's Ukraine invasion costs US company Boeing over 90 jet orders

The billionaire is offering a price of $54.20 per share. It was disclosed in the filing on Thursday. He has looked to give a 38% premium over the closing price of stock of Twitter on April 1. It was the last day of trading before Musk's investment of over 9% in the firm was announced publicly.

In pre-market trading, the shares of Twitter have also jumped by around 12%.

Watch: US small business sentiment falls as inflation worries mount

In a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor, Musk, said, "Since making my investment, I now realise the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder."

(With inputs from agencies)