Russia's Ukraine invasion costs US company Boeing over 90 jet orders  

The war in Ukraine has caused widespread destruction in the eastern European nation. But the effects of it can be seen around the whole world.

In one such effect, Boeing, a US company, is also highly likely to lose orders of about 90 jets. This may occur due to "geopolitical issues", which are related to the war, a CNN report said citing the company on Tuesday.

Also Read | Japan's Mako: Once a princess, now an unpaid volunteer at NYC museum in US

Although the orders have not been cancelled yet, it has put them in accounting limbo, which means that there are many questions over the completion of these orders.

Around 141 jets were added to the list in March, the company also disclosed as per a Reuters report.

The Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the following economic sanctions have affected the orders of more than 90 jets of 737 Max.

Watch: New York sees 2nd attack on Sikhs in two weeks

In the last two years, the number of orders in the accounting limbo has been rising.

In total, around 950 commercial jet orders seem to have been put in this ‘uncertain status’ list.

The sanctions have also played a major role in this development as the company is not doing any business with the Russian firms and vice versa.

(With inputs from agencies)