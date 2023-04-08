World’s ocean surface temperature smashes record, reaches an all-time high of 21.1ºC

World's ocean surface temperature has reached an all-time high since satellite records first began, The Guardian reported citing government data. The average temperature at the ocean's surface has been at 21.1 degrees Celsius since the beginning of April, according to preliminary data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

With this, the temperatures surpassed the previous record high of 21 degrees which was established in 2016. The rising ocean temperatures are causing marine heatwaves all around the world.

Prof Matthew England, a climate scientist at the University of New South Wales, said, “The current trajectory looks like it’s headed off the charts, smashing previous records."

Three years of La Nina conditions in the wide tropical Pacific, which cause a more intense hurricane season, have assisted in lowering temperatures. This has reduced the impact of increasing greenhouse gas emissions.

A probable El Nino trend in the tropical Pacific later this year could boost the likelihood of extreme weather and further threaten world heat records, according to experts. The northern US and Canada are seeing drier and warmer weather than typical as a result of El Nino conditions.

Dr Mike McPhaden, a senior research scientist at NOAA, said, “The recent ‘triple dip’ La Niña has come to an end. This prolonged period of cold was tamping down global mean surface temperatures despite the rise of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere."

“Now that it’s over, we are likely seeing the climate change signal coming through loud and clear.”

El Nino, which occurred from 2014 to 2016, coincided with the second-hottest worldwide averaged ocean temperatures, according to NOAA data. The data is mostly generated by satellite observations, although it is additionally supported by measurements taken by boats and buoys. The polar areas are not included in the statistics.

The ocean has absorbed more than 90% of the excess heat brought on by the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere as a result of burning fossil fuels and deforestation. According to a research from the previous year, the amount of heat building up in the water was speeding and penetrating deeper, fueling extreme weather.







