Trump asks aides to hire Laura Loomer, an anti-Muslim, for campaign role

Former US president Donald Trump, who is eyeing 2024 presidential elections, recently instructed his aides to employ Laura Loomer, an anti-Muslim activist, for a campaign position, reported New York Times citing four sources familiar with the plans.

With a history of espousing racist views, Loomer, a far-right, is known for her controversial statements. She has made anti-Muslim rhetoric and held protests against social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook for banning her accounts for spreading hate speech and conspiracy theories.

Loomer went to Trump's resort home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday following his arraignment in Manhattan. Given her history of outbursts and her support of the Republican Party's fringes, some of Trump's advisers are reportedly worried of such a selection.

Appearing to be doing damage-control for Trump's bid for the presidential race next year, several of his most outspoken conservative supporters said Loomer will no longer be hired.

Speaking with a media portal on Friday, Loomer said, “Out of respect for president Trump, I’m not going to comment on private conversations that I had with the president.”

“The president knows I have always been a Trump loyalist,” she said adding, “I’m committed to helping him win re-election in 2024. He likes me very much. And it’s a shame that he’s surrounded by some people that run to a publication that is notorious for attacking him in order to try to cut me at the knees instead of being loyal to president Trump and respecting their confidentiality agreements.”

As part of his 2016 campaign, Trump gave fuel to anti-Muslim prejudice. As president, he restricted travel from numerous countries with large Muslim population. He previously backed Loomer's bid for Florida's congressional seat in 2020.

Laura Loomer controversies

Loomer campaigned unsuccessfully for Congress on two occasions. She once tweeted hashtag "#proudislamophobe" and has referred to Islam as a "cancer". She even celebrated the deaths of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean.

She was banned from Twitter in 2018 citing policy breach by hate speech. A Jewish politician, Loomer, chained herself to the gate to Twitter's New York offices and sewed a yellow Star of David to her clothing in retaliation for the ban.

Comments against Ron DeSantis, wife Casey

Loomer released videos on social media criticising Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is a prospective contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

DeSantis and his wife Casey, who survived breast cancer, have been charged by Loomer of trying to play the 'cancer survivor' card "to make people think they are untouchable from criticism."





