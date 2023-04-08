Police issue ‘ALL CLEAR’ after reports of active shooter at University of Oklahoma, calls off alert

In a series of statements on Twitter, late Friday (April 7) the University of Oklahoma in the city of Norman, United States, confirmed reports of an active shooter on campus and imposed a shelter-in-place protocol. However, an hour or so later, the campus police called off the alert "after a thorough search".

“There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!” the University had said on its Twitter account following the reports. Subsequently, 15 minutes or so later, in another tweet, they indicated that campus police were investigating “possible shots fired” on the campus. It added, “Avoid South Oval area,” adding that a shelter-in-place was activated and continues to remain in effect.

Officials had previously said an active shooter had been reported at the Van Fleet Oval, a street in the centre of the campus. The campus police received the report of a possible active shooter situation around 9:30 pm (local time). While there was no immediate confirmation of any shots being fired or injuries reported, an hour or so later, the university's official page on Twitter issued an "ALL CLEAR".



As of 10:53 pm (local time), the university said that the campus police have called off the alert, "after a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus." Oklahoma State Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster confirmed to CNN that the campus is safe and that no injuries were reported. The shelter-in-place order was also lifted after authorities cleared the campus late Friday night.



(With inputs from agencies)





