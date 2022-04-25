'World's loneliest house' situated on a deserted island in the US goes up for sale

Imagine having no neighbours and living in a lonely house on a deserted island. That is soon going to be a reality for someone as the ‘world’s loneliest house’ was put on sale for around $339,000.

Situated on a deserted island in Maine in the United States, the wooden house comes with a brilliant view and a tiny porch. However, the one-bedroom establishment does not have any other house in its vicinity as the Duck Ledges Island lies between the Acadia National Park and the Canadian border.

The only problem in the listing is the absence of an indoor bathroom in the house.

According to a New York Post report, the house is a cottage-style construction but it is just 540 square feet on a strip of land which measures up to 1.5 acres. The house was made back in 2009 as an off-beat choice for people looking to escape city life with little to no human contact.

However, there are hardly any tourists in the region and according to local reports, the island is mainly filled with seals whom Bold Coast Properties described as ‘entertaining’ in their listing.

"The ledges surrounding the island are loaded with seals for constant entertainment. As it has no trees, it offers views of nature that you can't find anywhere else," the property listing read.

The island is just one mile from the mainland and in order to reach the location, one needs to take a short boat ride from Jonesport public marina or Addison facility, the New York Post report stated.