Presence of alien tech on Earth? Scientist wants to probe interstellar object 'lying in the Pacific Ocean'

A Harvard scientist wants to investigate a meteor that is said to be an alien technology and currently lying at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

Last week, a document released by the United States Space Command (USSC) stated that researchers discovered the first known interstellar meteor to ever hit Earth.

As per the document released by US Space Command, the officials noted that a meteor that made an impact on Earth on January 8, 2014, was an interstellar object.

ALSO READ | NASA InSight lander captures images of sunrise on Mars

The object, measuring just 1.5 feet across, is named CNEOS 2014-01-08. Researchers noted that it crash-landed along the northeast coast of Papua New Guinea.

In the latest development, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb claimed that the object is apparently a piece of alien technology. "Our discovery of an interstellar meteor heralds a new research frontier," Loeb wrote in The Debrief.

"The fundamental question is whether any interstellar meteor might indicate a composition that is unambiguously artificial in origin. Better still, perhaps some technological components would survive the impact," he added.

ALSO READ | Check out this fantastic Hubble image of five colliding galaxies

Significantly, Professor Loeb spent decades studying astronomy and reportedly he is probing the possibility that life exists beyond Earth.

As reported by Daily Mail, he suggested that the object can be investigated by taking it out using a magnet in order to examine it. He added that retrieving the object could be an opportunity to fulfil a lifelong dream of getting his hands on alien technology.

"My dream is to press some buttons on a functional piece of equipment that was manufactured outside of Earth," Loeb also wrote.

The document released by USSC noted that the velocity and trajectory of the meteor suggested the space rock was apparently from deep space, meaning the extrasolar in origin.

The paper also mentioned that this discovery will help enable a new method for studying the composition of interstellar objects. The new method will be based on spectroscopy of their gaseous debris as they burn up in the Earth's atmosphere.

WATCH | Deadly coral disease grips Florida coast, efforts on to restore damaged reef