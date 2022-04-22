Check out this fantastic Hubble image of five colliding galaxies

Although James Webb Space Telescope is soon to open entirely new vista of space research for us, good ol' Hubble deserves its due. Humanity's very firt eye in the sky has been steadfast in sending pictures of far corners of space for last three decades. And to commemorate its 32nd year of operation, a unique image has been released.

The image shows five galaxies that are eventually going to collide. The galaxies are so closely situated (well in galactic terms) that it in itself is a thing of wonder.

This group of galaxies is called Hickson Compact Group 40. These galaxies are situated unusually close.

These galaxies are on a collision course, about a billion years from now, all five galaxies would collide to form a single elliptical galaxy.

So what are the types of galaxies present in the photo?

We can see three spiral galaxies, marked by orange colour visible due to space dust. The one in the middle is an elliptical galaxy. The one in the bottom right corner is a lenticular (lens-like) galaxy.

This galactic huddle is sitting somewhere in the direction of constellation Hydra.

How big is this huddle? Well all five of these galaxies would fit inside two Milky Ways.

Scientists think Dark Matter is playing part in merger of these galaxies. They think that the Dark Matter is forming a cloud around the group and slowing individual galaxies down.