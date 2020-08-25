World's largest 'nudist' resort becomes COVID-19 hotspot after hundreds test positive

A resport in a Southern French city, also known as the 'Nudist City', has become the recent COVID-19 hotspot in the country after hundreds of people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The resort, Cap d'Agde Naturist Village, is famous as it is world's largest resort to follow the 'clothing optional' guidelines. Due to it popularity, the resort, located on the Nudist Beach, attracts nearly 40,000 people on any given day.

However, now the resort has gained name for being a COVID-19 hotspot as more than 150 people tested positive for coronavirus.

The resort, located near the Mediterranean coast of France's Occitanie region, will be going through COVID-19 testing by the Occitanie Regional Health Authorities in three parts. Around 490 people were tested on the first day, out of which 95 people staying there tested positive, while 50 visitors who were enroite home also tested positive.

In addition these test results, 310 additional tests are being analysed by the local authorities.

The authorities conducted tests after some people had raised concerns about poor COVID-19 management in the area as people were seen sunbathing without wearing face masks, and were spotted in large groups without social distancing.

"Unfortunately, many of the sunbathing citizens were gathered in large groups, and some were not wearing face masks.," a police statement said. "Upon the arrival of the police, everyone agreed to respect the government regulation [that face shields are compulsory outside the home].

"Citizens are allowed to be without clothes in designated locations, but they still must cover their mouths, and only gather in appropriate numbers."

The authorities are urging people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

"There are infections everywhere, including among people who are not libertines. The message is the same for everyone: wear a mask, wash your hands and practise social distancing, whether you are a libertine or not a libertine," Pierre Ricordeau, the local health authority's director-general said.