World's happiest countries: US drops from top 20, Finland wears the crown for seventh time

In the freshly released 2024 World Happiness Report, the United States has dropped out of the 20 of the most happiest countries in the world and Finland continues to lead the race.

As per new data, which has been prepared by Gallup and its partners, the US for the first time in 12 years moved out of the list of top 20 countries.

Now, the United States ranks at No. 23, in comparison to No. 15 where it stood last year.

As per the researchers, this is a reflection of how Americans, who are under 30, feel about their lives.

"In the US, happiness or subjective wellbeing has decreased in all age groups, but especially for young adults," Gallup managing director Ilana Ron Levey said while speaking to CBS News.

"The World Happiness Report and the Gallup/Meta social connectedness data show peak loneliness for younger Americans. It's widely recognized that social support and feelings of loneliness are influential factors in determining overall happiness, and these dynamics differ across various age groups. The quality of interpersonal relationships may impact the well-being of younger and older individuals in distinct ways," she said.

Along with the US, the United Kingdom also fell on the list of the world's happiest countries.

Britain declined from the 20th position and was ranked below Lithuania and Czechia.

Finland remains the happiest, Afghanistan ranks at the bottom

Finland, which is home to 5.5 million people, continued to remain the happiest country for seven consecutive years.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan once again was ranked at the bottom of the World Happiness Report.

Watch: London world's most exposed city to air pollution from aviation: Study Iceland took the third place. Sweden, Israel, the Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Australia were among the top 10 countries.

"In the top 10 countries, only the Netherlands and Australia have populations over 15 million. In the whole of the top 20, only Canada and the UK have populations over 30 million," the report said.

Meanwhile, India has been ranked at the 126th position.