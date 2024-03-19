Only these seven countries meet WHO air quality standard: Reports

Only seven countries worldwide are meeting the international air quality standard set by the World Health Organization (WHO) when it comes to airborne particles, known as PM2.5.

The deterioration of air pollution in certain regions is attributed to an uptick in economic activities and the harmful effects of smoke from wildfires.

Out of 134 countries and regions examined in the report, only Australia, Estonia, Finland, Grenada, Iceland, Mauritius, and New Zealand adhere to the WHO guideline limit for tiny airborne particles, known as PM2.5.

PM2.5 is the fine particulate matter emitted by vehicles, industries, and other sources. PM 2.5 particles, smaller than the width of a human hair, pose severe health risks when inhaled, contributing to various health problems and fatalities.

While overall air quality has improved compared to previous centuries, certain areas still grapple with hazardous pollution levels.

Pakistan tops the list as the most polluted country, with PM2.5 levels exceeding the WHO standard by over 14 times.

Following Pakistan, India, Tajikistan, and Burkina Faso are among the most affected nations.

Even in affluent and rapidly developing countries, efforts to mitigate air pollution face challenges.

Canada, historically known for clean air, experienced heightened PM2.5 levels due to unprecedented wildfires, while China's progress in air quality improvement was hindered by economic resurgence following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glory Dolphin Hammes, North America chief executive of IQAir, expressed concerns over the regression in addressing air pollution, emphasising the urgent need for proactive measures.

Worldwide, air pollution claims an estimated 7 million lives annually, disproportionately affecting developing nations reliant on polluting fuels for various purposes.

The report underscores the necessity for nations to prioritise sustainable urban planning, adopt cleaner energy sources, and implement measures to mitigate the impact of wildfires. Additionally, improved air quality monitoring systems are crucial in addressing this global health crisis.

Aidan Farrow, senior air quality scientist at Greenpeace International, stressed the importance of implementing existing solutions to combat air pollution, calling attention to the significant health implications and injustices resulting from this pervasive issue.