Some practical ways to combat air pollution as we step into a new year

Air pollution is directly linked with several cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses. It leads to impaired lung development and cancer in severe cases. While air pollution is a perpetual worldwide problem, some places face it more than others. Therefore, we have always been advised to live a sustainable life to mitigate the problem. Here are some practical things to adopt in our daily lives to fight this menace.

Environmentalist Pradip Shah, whose Grow-Trees.com is dedicated to combating eco-hazards through extensive tree planting and restoration initiatives, says, "Everyone can do something to tackle air pollution with simple and practical steps." Pradip suggests these practical things to follow:



Switch to low-emission, energy-efficient modes of transport



Recent reports highlight that air pollution resulting from traffic, specifically vehicle emissions, can lead to a spike in blood pressure, maintaining elevated levels for up to 24 hours. According to Healthline Media, air pollution could affect your blood pressure even when you are in your vehicle, indicating that particulate matter, invisible to the naked eye, can be easily absorbed through the lungs. Therefore, it is crucial to embrace low-emission transportation modes that minimise carbon footprint, such as cycling, walking, or using a bike instead of a car. Additionally, alternatives like public transport or electric-powered vehicles are recommended.

Also read: Jason Momoa's Deep Rising, Pleistocene Park by Luke Griswald win top awards at ALT EFF 2023



Consider energy-efficient lighting



Investing in LEDs is highly beneficial because they are more efficient and use less energy than other lights. According to a report by the Department of Energy (Energy.Gov), by 2035, most lighting installations are expected to adopt LED technology, potentially saving 569 TWh annually—equivalent to the energy output of over 92 1,000 MW power plants. Furthermore, LEDs not only save energy but also stand out as a contemporary choice to enhance your home's ambiance.

Contribute to reforestation activities