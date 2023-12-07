Some practical ways to combat air pollution as we step into a new year
We have heard things like using fewer private vehicles and living a sustainable life almost daily, as things that we can do to alleviate the problem on individual levels, but here are some practical things we can practice to mitigate pollution.
Air pollution is directly linked with several cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses. It leads to impaired lung development and cancer in severe cases. While air pollution is a perpetual worldwide problem, some places face it more than others. Therefore, we have always been advised to live a sustainable life to mitigate the problem. Here are some practical things to adopt in our daily lives to fight this menace.
Environmentalist Pradip Shah, whose Grow-Trees.com is dedicated to combating eco-hazards through extensive tree planting and restoration initiatives, says, "Everyone can do something to tackle air pollution with simple and practical steps." Pradip suggests these practical things to follow:
Switch to low-emission, energy-efficient modes of transport
Recent reports highlight that air pollution resulting from traffic, specifically vehicle emissions, can lead to a spike in blood pressure, maintaining elevated levels for up to 24 hours. According to Healthline Media, air pollution could affect your blood pressure even when you are in your vehicle, indicating that particulate matter, invisible to the naked eye, can be easily absorbed through the lungs. Therefore, it is crucial to embrace low-emission transportation modes that minimise carbon footprint, such as cycling, walking, or using a bike instead of a car. Additionally, alternatives like public transport or electric-powered vehicles are recommended.
Consider energy-efficient lighting
Investing in LEDs is highly beneficial because they are more efficient and use less energy than other lights. According to a report by the Department of Energy (Energy.Gov), by 2035, most lighting installations are expected to adopt LED technology, potentially saving 569 TWh annually—equivalent to the energy output of over 92 1,000 MW power plants. Furthermore, LEDs not only save energy but also stand out as a contemporary choice to enhance your home's ambiance.
Contribute to reforestation activities
Crucial for air purification, trees play a pivotal role in combating pollution and soil erosion. In urbanised areas, reforestation is essential for weather regulation and ecosystem preservation. This is why Grow-Trees.com actively promotes reforestation activities, enabling individuals and organisations to plant trees, and is on a mission to improve wildlife habitats, upgrade water catchment areas, restore ecological balance, and create sustainable livelihoods. This holiday season, if you want to cheer a loved one and also make the world greener with just a click, choose 'Greet with Trees', an initiative of Grow-Trees.com.