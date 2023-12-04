Jason Momoa's Deep Rising, Pleistocene Park by Luke Griswald win top awards at ALT EFF 2023

The All Living Things Environment Film Festival (ALT EFF), India’s biggest environmental film festival, announced the winners of its 4th edition, shining a spotlight on imperative topics of climate change and the environment at large through the lens of cinema. The festival showcased which is currently ongoing till 19 December is screening over 60 films from 50 countries with shows in across 20 cities in India, emphasizing its commitment to fostering dialogue on environmental issues.

The prestigious awards were announced, with the top honors for Best International Feature going to Deep Rising, produced by Jason Momoa and directed by Matthieu Rytz. Aquaman star Jason Momoa's commitment to environmental causes echoes in this powerful film.

In the Indian cinema category, Against the Tide, directed by Sarvnik Kaur, and The Leopards Tribe, directed by Miriam Chandy Menacherry, emerged as the Best Indian Features, captivating audiences with their compelling narratives and environmental messages.

The winners in across categories include:

- Best of the Festival award: Pleistocene Park, directed by Luke Griswald-Tergis

- Best International Feature Film: Deep Rising, produced by Jason Momoa and directed by Matthieu Rytz

- Best International Short: From Dreams to Dust, directed by Stephanie Tangkilisan, Muhammad Heri Fadli

- Best Indian Short: No Water, No Village, directed by Munmun Dhalaria

- Best Student Film: Feeling the Apocalypse, directed by Chen Sing Yao

- Best Animated Film: The Egret River, by Wan-Ling Liu