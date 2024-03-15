World's biggest blueberry, as big as a ping-pong ball, grows on Australian farm

The record of growing the world's largest blueberry was broken by a farm in Australia after it produced the fruit, as big as a ping-pong ball.

The fruit, which was picked in November and has been stored in the freezer since then, is 4cm wide and weighs around 20.4g, which is 10 times the weight of an average blueberry.

Earlier, the title of the biggest blueberry was held by a 16.2g berry which was grown in Western Australia. This specimen was of a new variety and was developed to meet the demands of consumers for larger berries by the Costa Group.

Lead horticulturalist Brad Hocking said that the Eterna breed continuously produces huge fruit, however, recent growing conditions had led to the growth of a bumper crop at their farm located in Corindi in northern New South Wales.

Hocking's team had seen some good berries hanging from the tree, however, they were left shocked and "stoked" when the fruits were weighed.

"It wasn't really until we put them on the scale that we realised what we found," said Hocking, while speaking to the BBC.

"The record-breaking fruit was obviously particularly large, but we would have picked 20 or more fruit on that morning that would have broken the previous world record," he added.

Berry to remain stored and its taste to remain a mystery

After remaining in the refrigerator for 12 weeks, the berry was given the certification of the heaviest-ever blueberry documented by Guinness World Records this week.

The berry will remain stored by the team and will not be consumed, hence its taste will always remain a mystery.

"We get second breakfast every day... we don't have to eat this one," Hocking said, while speaking to BBC. And now the producers have been considering what should be done with the fruit.

"There's been a few ideas, maybe like a resin cast and mounting it on the wall or something," he added.

"It's a different experience, eating a berry that is that large. We see it more as people who are consuming them as snacks, more than maybe the traditional uses in breakfasts and baking. But certainly, the flavour and the firmness is there - it's got a really nice crunch to it and a high level of blueberry aromatics," Hocking said.