PwC Australia implements further job cuts amid restructuring following scandal

PwC Australia announced on Wednesday that it would undertake further job cuts, totalling an additional 329 positions, as part of a significant restructuring effort following a national scandal.

This decision comes in the wake of a controversy where a former partner leaked government tax plans, leading to profound repercussions for the firm.

The latest reduction represents approximately 5 per cent of PwC Australia's workforce, with up to 37 partners set to accelerate their retirement within the next nine months.

CEO Kevin Burrowes emphasised the significance of this restructuring, stating, "This has been a very challenging and complex process, but an important one, as we realign our business structure with our new long-term strategy."

The statement puts a spotlight on the necessity for PwC Australia to adapt to the evolving landscape in the aftermath of the scandal, which shook the company's reputation and necessitated decisive action.

These recent job cuts compound the impact of previous reductions, with 338 positions announced to be eliminated in November.

Since the scandal unfolded in January 2023, PwC Australia has been undergoing significant transformations.

Notably, the firm divested its government consulting practice to private equity firm Allegro Funds for $0.66, resulting in the formation of a new entity named Scyne Advisory.

Approximately 1,400 staff members transitioned to the newly established firm as part of this restructuring.

In response to the job cuts, PwC Australia affirmed its commitment to supporting affected employees.

The company stated that individuals who have lost their jobs will be encouraged to apply for new roles created by the restructuring efforts.

Moreover, there will be no freeze on hiring, and new partners are scheduled to be appointed in July, signaling a continuation of the firm's operations and growth trajectory.

The scandal that precipitated these developments involved a former partner who leaked government tax plans, exploiting them to secure work with global companies seeking to restructure their Australian tax affairs.