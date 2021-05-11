World will soon see challenges more severe than COVID-19: David Attenborough

Legendary conversationist and filmmaker Sir David Attenborough has warned the world of challenges far more severe than COVID-19, in the next five to 10 years.

“The epidemic has shown us how crucial it is to find agreement among nations if we are to solve such worldwide problems. But the problems that await us within the next 5-10 years are even greater. It is crucial that these meetings in Glasgow, COP26, have success, and that at last, the nations will come together to solve the crippling problems that the world now faces,” Attenborough said.

On May 10, Britain has tasked Attenborough with inspiring action to tackle the issue of climate change as its People’s Advocate ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November in Glasgow, Scotland.

Alok Sharma, an Indian-origin Cabinet-level minister in the British government, will be the president of the COP26. Sharma termed climate change as the greatest threat facing mankind.

COP26 could accelerate measures by the world's biggest polluters to tackle climate change, which activists, scientists and world leaders say could ultimately endanger the planet.

Attenborough, who is 95 years old, exhorted world leaders to seize the moment given by this pandemic to reach and operationalize international agreements on major issues that concern climate change.

