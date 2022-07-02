World War II-era boat emerges from Lake Mead as water levels decline

Lead Mead in the United States is shrinking, and it has resulted in a sunken boat dating back to the second world war resurfacing near the reservoir that lies between Nevada and Arizona. The lake has been severely impacted by drought as the water level has gone down drastically and according to local officials, the boat was deep below the surface of the water. The boat, identified as a landing craft, was sunk after being used for surveys, according to dive tours company Las Vegas Scuba.

Also read | Ukraine accuses Russia of firing phosphorus bombs on Snake Island

This is the second time that an object has resurfaced due to the water levels going down after two sets of human remains were found earlier. Lake Mead is the largest human-made reservoir in the US but the decline has been steady, and experts said that climate change will make things worse.

The boat found in Lake Mead was identified as the ones made by Higgins Industries in New Orleans during the second world war, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. These boats were used quite regularly by the army and a number of them were even used in Normandy in 1944.

Also read | New York may ban concealed guns in 'sensitive areas', including Times Square

The situation is concerning for the authorities and Camille Touton, the US Bureau of Reclamation commissioner, said that the department will be looking into it. The fall in water levels has also impacted the electricity production on the Arizona-Utah line. The states around the area has been deeply impacted by the dip in hydropower and that has resulted in more power cuts in the recent past.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

(With inputs from agencies)