New York may ban concealed guns in 'sensitive areas', including Times Square

The New York State Senate have passed a legislation on Friday that can allow them to ban people from carrying concealed guns in a “sensitive location” like Times Square and major public transportation. The bill was introduced during a special session of the senate, and it comes after Supreme Court ruled that people with “proper cause” are eligible to carry concealed weapons in the United States. The bill will now have to pass in the State Assembly before going to the governor.

"While this ruling issued by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority invalidates the concealed carry permit restrictions, the decision allows states to issue licensing requirements for carrying a firearm. In light of this decision, the Senate Majority is taking action to address the invalidated provisions and counter the potential effects of this ruling on public safety," the New York State Senate Democratic Majority said in a statement according to ABC News.

According to the legislation, the “sensitive places” included subway, trains, ferries, buses, government buildings, houses of worship, schools, libraries, public playgrounds, public parks, zoos, homeless shelters and polling places, Reuters reported.

The bill also proposed a ban on carry of weapons in a private property without the permission of the owner. It stated that anyone carrying guns on private property needs to possess written permission.

Governor Kathy Hochul said that the state will be deciding on the “sensitive places” in the coming days, but exceptions will be made for law enforcement, peace officers, active-duty military personnel and security who will have special permissions to carry guns in these areas.'

(With inputs from agencies)