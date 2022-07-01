New ‘iron curtain’ descending between Russia and West, says defence minister

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that a new “iron curtain” in descending between Russia and the West due to ongoing invasion in Ukraine. The crisis in Ukraine has been going on since February and that has prompted the European Union (EU) and the United States to enforce crippling sanctions on Russia. In a press conference, Lavrov said that the “process has begun” for the closing of a new iron curtain between Russia and the Western countries.

“As far as an iron curtain is concerned, it’s practically already coming into place,” Lavrov said.

“Let them just behave carefully,” he said of the current relationship between Russia and the West.

Lavrov also said that Russia does not have any relations with the EU for a number of years since the annexation of Crimea and they do not have trust in both “Washington and Brussels”

“The EU is not at all interested in understanding our interests. It is interested in what has been decided in Brussels. And what has been decided in Washington has been decided in Brussels.”

The other major development from the ongoing crisis has been the inclusion of Finland and Sweden into the NATO alliance. While Türkiye did have a number of objections to the NATO expansion, but they finally signed an agreement with the two countries to finalise the development.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned NATO against putting infrastructure in the two countries.

In a press conference, Putin made it clear that “if military contingents and military infrastructure were deployed there, we would be obliged to respond symmetrically and raise the same threats for those territories where threats have arisen for us”.

