/World's wealthiest royal? UAE president's net worth in 2025 might shock you

The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also the ruler of Abu Dhabi, is one of the wealthiest royals in the world. MBZ's wealth is a mix of royal inheritance, oil revenues and private holdings. Meanwhile, his family also holds substantial personal assets. His personal fortune is around $30 billion. His investments include: banking, energy, real estate, and international investment. He is among the largest private landowners in the UAE.



The Al Nahyan dynasty is described by Bloomberg as the world’s wealthiest royal family, with collective assets exceeding $300 billion, and MBZ, as the family head, stands at the centre of this vast fortune.

MBZ has worked a lot to improve Abu Dhabi’s economy. He has initiated Masdar City - a renewable energy hub. He has also substantially invested in artificial intelligence.

He has also strengthened Abu Dhabi's global economic presence through ventures such as Emirates Global Aluminium and strategic partnerships with international corporations.