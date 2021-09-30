World maritime day 2021: History and theme

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) observes World Maritime Day every year.

Individual governments determine the precise day, normally observed during the final week of September, usually on the last Thursday of the month. This year, the day will be observed on September 30.

The day is aimed to draw public attention to maritime safety and the marine environment, as well as IMO initiatives in a particular area.

History

In 1948, an international conference in Geneva passed a convention establishing the IMO. This was aimed to be a specialised agency of the United Nations that develops and maintains a comprehensive regulatory framework for shipping.

In 1982, the international maritime organization (IMO) took the name Intergovernmental Maritime Consultative Organization (IMCO).

The main objective of the IMO is to focus on areas such as safety, including environmental issues, legal issues, technical cooperation, maritime safety and maritime efficiency.

World Maritime Day was celebrated for the first time on March 17, 1978.

Theme

This year's theme is “Seafarers: at the core of shipping’s future".

The theme aims to extend the visibility of seafarers by highlighting the important roles they play now and will continue to play in the future.

As per the UN, "The World Maritime theme for 2021 will provide the opportunity to focus on seafarers as the people at the heart of shipping, while also allowing for activities to delve into specific topics relevant to the role of the seafarer in safety, maritime security, environmental protection and seafarersʹ well-being; and the future of seafaring against a backdrop of increased digitalsation and automation."

