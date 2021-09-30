International translation day 2021: Theme and significance

In honour of translation professionals, September 30 is globally marked as International Translation Day by the International Federation of Translators (FIT). This date was chosen because it coincides with the day of the feast of St. Jerome, who translated the Bible and is also considered the patron saint of translators.

The day is aimed at increasing awareness about the translation industry and languages that play an essential part in our society’s growth.

As per the United Nations, this day is a chance to honour the work of language specialists, who contributes significantly to fostering international understanding, improving communication and fostering cooperation among nations, as well as contributing to worldwide peace and security.

The theme this year is “United in translation."

Though FIT has been observing this day since 1953, the first formal celebrations of the global translation day took place in 1991. However, it was on May 24, 2017, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), through resolution 71/288, officially recognised September 30 as the date to celebrate International Translation Day.

There were 11 countries that were signatories to the draft resolution, including, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Paraguay, Qatar, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

UN's official site states, “St. Jerome was an Italian priest from the north-eastern region of the country who is most renowned for his efforts translating the New Testament from its Greek manuscripts into Latin. On September 30, 420, Jerome died near Bethlehem."