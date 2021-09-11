World leaders remember 9/11 victims and survivors

The entire world was shocked when al Qaeda terrorists smashed two planes into New York's World Trade Center, killing 2,753 people.

A third commercial jet hit the Pentagon, killing 184, and 40 more died after a fourth plane crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after a passenger revolt.

It was the first foreign attack on the US mainland in nearly two centuries.

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, world leaders from all across the globe sent messages of solidarity saying that the attackers had failed to destroy Western values.

"We can now say with the perspective of 20 years that they (the jihadists) failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he posted a video on his Twitter handle.

He further wrote, "They failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear."

Queen Elizabeth II, in a separate message, said: "My thoughts and prayers - and those of my family and the entire nation -- remain with the victims, survivors and families affected."

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said, "On 9/11 we remember those who lost their lives and honour those who risked everything to help them. Even in the darkest, most trying of times, the very best of human nature can shine through".

"The horrific attacks of #September11 20 years ago changed the course of history. We remember the victims and noble sacrifice of so many first responders and aid workers. The EU stands by the US and @POTUS in the continued fight against terrorism and extremism in all its forms," tweeted European Council head Charles Michel.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in an opinion piece said, "September 11 reminded us that freedom is always fragile. As Ronald Reagan said, it 'must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation".

He further wrote, "That day was an attack on free peoples everywhere. It was an attack on our way of life and the values of liberal democracy. Despite the pain inflicted on that day, the terrorists ultimately failed in their attempts to crush our resolve and change our way of life."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, "We have now had to recognise that although we have been able to defeat terrorism, which is endangering our security, at the present time we have not achieved all our goals". She further added, "That is why it is important for us on the German side to safeguard what we have been able to achieve, education for girls and the like, although we know that this will not be easy with the Taliban.

"Above all, bringing citizens in need of protection to Germany and giving them protection is something we feel we have a moral obligation to do".

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, "We will #NeverForget. We will always fight for freedom".

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on world countries to learn the lessons taught by the worst ever terror tragedy two decades ago. In his message, PM recalled the day of 9/11, calling it an attack on the humanity.

He invoked the message of Swami Vivekananda and said that it was on this day only when he had introduced the world to human values of India during his famous speech at Chicago in 1893.