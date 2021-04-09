World leaders mourn Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip passed away on Friday. Prince Philip was a steadfast presence by the Queen for more than 7 decades of their marriage. Reactions poured in from world leaders after the news of Prince Philip's death.

UK PM Boris Johnson said that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, "earned the affection of generations" at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world.

"We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the prime minister said outside 10 Downing Street.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for peace for Prince Philip.

"My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in Australia to honour the passing of Prince Philip, who he said "embodied a generation that we will never see again".

"The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia," he said in a statement.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern also mourned Philip. She noted his close ties to New Zealand including as patron of the Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Award, a youth achievement programme named in honour of New Zealand mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary.

"In over fifty years of The Award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the programme," she said.

Former US President George Bush said Prince Philip represented the UK with "dignity".

"Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others," Bush said in a statement. "He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign."

"Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed," Bush said.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid tribute to Prince Philip as he said that he will be 'much missed'.

(With AFP inputs)