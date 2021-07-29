World Health Organization blames Delta variant for Middle East virus surge

The World Health Organization reported that the Delta variant is causing a surge in coronavirus outbreaks, triggering a "fourth wave" in the Middle East where vaccination rates are low.

From Morocco to Pakistan, 15 of the 22 territories and countries under the purview of the global health body have been infected with the highly transmissible strain.

Also read | Coronavirus deaths surge by 21% , cases can exceed 200 million in two weeks: WHO

"The circulation of the Delta variant is fuelling the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in an increasing number of countries in WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Region," it said in a statement.

Comparing last month to the previous month, infection rates soared by 55 per cent, while mortality rates surged by 15 per cent. Weekly, the number of cases has exceeded 310,000 and the death toll has reached 3,500.

The WHO noted that the Delta variant was quickly becoming "the dominant strain" in the region due to its rapid spread.

Also read | Delta variant now in three Chinese provinces

Among the newly hospitalized and newly diagnosed are many people unvaccinated against COVID-19. In this region, the virus is approaching its fourth wave, noted Ahmed al-Mandhari, WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region director.

As of the last week of July, the WHO reports that only 41 million people, or merely 5.5 per cent of the region's population, were fully vaccinated.

The regional healthcare system has been forced to stretch its resources due to a critical shortage of oxygen tanks and intensive care beds.

North African countries like Tunisia, which have seen the most COVID-19 deaths, are struggling with containing the outbreak.

The amount of virus found in the first samples of Delta variant patients was 1,000 times higher than the samples taken from patients in the first wave of the virus in 2020, making it far more contagious., according to an article published in the journal Virological.

(With inputs from agencies)