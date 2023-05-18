'Won't allow again...': Pak army chief warns Imran Khan's supporters over 9 May violence

Pakistan Army Chief Gen­eral Syed Asim Munir gave out a hard-hitting warning on Wednesday to the country's former prime minister Imran Khan in view of the protests and violence that ensued following the arrest of the PTI chief. Munir, who visited the Sialkot garrison to lay the wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument, said incidents like 9th May would never be allowed again at any cost and the perpetrators of the violence will be brought to justice.

“The state of Pakistan and the Armed Forces will always maintain all Shuhada and their families in very high esteem and will continue to honour them and their supreme sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity,” the army chief said. Shuhada means Martyrs in arabic.

Pakistan Army Chief Munir said that the Martyrs “are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the armed forces, law-enforcement agencies, government officials and the people of Pakistan”.

During the ceremony, the army chief also interacted with the officers and Pakistani troops present. With debates ongoing over the possibility of another coup in Pakistan, the army chief urged the army to maintain professionalism and asked them to be prepared to deal with complex internal and external security challenges, including propaganda warfare.

Also Read | Overseas travel ban on ex-Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa lifted

Pakistani government has already accused Imran Khan of providing shelter to his supporters who were allegedly involved in attacking the army personnel post the arrest of the former prime minister.

In response to the allegations, Khan, in a series of tweets Wednesday said that he will be arrested again. "Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police have surrounded my house," he tweeted while also posting a live video in which he addressed his supporters.

“My dear people, I am scared today. I am scared of where we are today. Everybody is trying to get Imran Khan away from their way. They are ready to break everything to not let Imran Khan be here,” Khan said.

“I am afraid today that Pakistan is on the route to destruction. And I fear that if wisdom is not exercised today, we might reach a stage where we wouldn’t even be able to pick up the pieces. They are spreading hate in the nation. I am seeing a deadly nightmare seeing the destruction of our nation,” the former prime minister added.

Watch | US President Joe Biden to visit Japan's Hiroshima for G7 summit × Khan's tweets came after Punjab Police gathered outside Imran Khan's residence at Zaman Park in order to arrest him. As per local media reports, the officials cordoned off Khan's residence to secure his arrest. Punjab government had given a 24-hour deadline to Imran Khan for him to hand over all "30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge" at his residence.