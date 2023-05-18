Overseas travel ban on ex-Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa lifted

A Sri Lankan court on Wednesday lifted the overseas travel ban on former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in connection to the 9 May 2022 clashes that resulted in his resignation while sending his brother Gotabaya fleeing the country.

Last year, Sri Lanka was gripped in massive protests, called Aragalaya, when people gathered at Colombo's Galle Face Green and demanded that Gotabaya step down as the country's president.

In addition to former Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Fort Magistrate's Court on Wednesday also lifted ban on Member of Parliament Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and Ex-Provincial Council member Kanchana Jayaratne.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage, and several MPs from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party were also present in court when the ruling was given.

Mahinda Rajapaksa's Counsel Shavendra Fernando urged the court to lift the travel ban imposed on the former prime minister, MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and Ex-Provincial Council member Kanchana Jayaratne. In this argument, the counsel said that these people were not named as suspects pertaining the 9 May 2022 clashes case. The impounded passports of the four politicians were ordered to be released, as per reports.

Upon hearing the argument, the magistrate issued an order lifting the travel prohibition. The court also directed the stated order to the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration.

The travel restriction on two other suspects were, however, prolonged till the next court hearing and they were ordered to be freed on an extra Rs. 1 million in personal bail.

