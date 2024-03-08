Women's Day 2024: The mantra to success is resilience and mentors, say women pioneers

International Women's Day 2024: The number of women in senior leadership roles across various industries has been rising since 2016, with the media and Information & Technology sectors leading the way.

But despite this progress, men continue to dominate the higher leadership ranks: nearly 72 per cent of Vice President positions and about 75 per cent of C-suite roles.

The impediments to women's growth in the workforce and workplace are many.

On International Women's Day 2024, WION reached out to women achievers across various sectors to ask: What is the one piece of advice for young girls out there who are trying to break the glass ceiling while pursuing their dreams or are simply working hard to provide for their families?

Here's what they said:

Young girls today, whether in urban or rural settings, have to deal with a lot. Only the circumstances and context are different. I feel the greatest challenge comes from the family. The regular stereotypical, patriarchal response when a young girl makes a choice, that is very difficult to crack. I wish all the young girls there to take a call on this and very tactfully handle this first step which actually makes a difference in your entire life. Because the family is the first immediate environment that opposes what you decide or what you choose. I wish all the women out there the very best to move on and tactfully deal with the people around, and then step out. Break the glass ceiling.

Geeta Chandran, Indian Classical Dancer and Vocalist, Padma Shri Awardee

If I were to offer a piece of advice to young girls striving to shatter glass ceilings or diligently working to support their families, it would be this: Embrace resilience as your greatest asset. Remember, it's not about how many times you face rejection or fall; it's about how many times you're willing to stand up and move forward with even more determination.

Cultivate a mindset that sees obstacles as opportunities to learn and grow stronger. Surround yourself with people who uplift you, seek mentors who inspire you, and never underestimate the power of a supportive community. The glass ceiling isn't impenetrable; with perseverance and resilience, you have the power to break through it and soar to new heights.

Sonam Srivastava, Founder and Fund Manager at Wright Research

My advice to young girls would be that if you give to life, it will reciprocate and give back to you, similarly if you take from life, it will too withdraw from you. Strive to be the best version of yourself in everything you do.

Neliswa Nkani, Hub Head, Middle East, India and South East Asia, South African Tourism



My message to young girls and women technologists is to embrace the vast opportunities in the technology sector with confidence and determination. The industry needs your unique perspectives, creativity, and leadership to shape the future of technology. Remember, your contributions can lead to groundbreaking innovations that make a difference. Stay curious and pursue your passions with relentless ambition. Embrace your unique strengths, remain steadfast in your values, and seek out mentors and networks who support your growth. The environment may be challenging, but it offers opportunities for those willing to lead with authenticity and courage.

Pallavi Katiyar, Chief Information Officer, Tech Mahindra

To aspiring young women, my advice is simple but very important in today’s time. Leverage networks and communities to reach out to employers who can provide job opportunities, experts who can provide mentorship and learning, and each other to find support & motivation. Speak up with confidence, champion your own growth, and face biases with determination. Building a supportive network is key. Surround yourself with mentors and peers who encourage you to reach your full potential. When faced with setbacks, embrace resilience. Reject thoughts of giving up or self-doubt and keep your eyes on your goals. Believe in the extraordinary capabilities you have. As women, we possess the strength to achieve whatever we set our minds to.

Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO, Herkey

Follow your heart. Look for what excites you. Look for a job that sparks your curiosity. Search for fun in the work that you do. That's the place where you probably will get the highest returns for the efforts you are putting in.

Dr Alina von Davier, Chief of Assessment at DuoLingo

For the last hundred years, women have struggled for their rights and because of that many significant changes have taken place. The world today needs women's leadership much more than ever. Young girls, I just have one message for you. Think big, expand your network and at the same time, identify your mentor to support your dreams.